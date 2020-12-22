Clyde man killed during motorcycle crash in Callahan County

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Clyde man was killed during a motorcycle crash in Callahan County Sunday evening.

Phillip W. Elkins, 57, was pronounced dead following the crash on FM 603 around 6:00 p.m., according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report reveals Elkins, who was traveling south on his motorcycle, went into the northbound lanes to pass a pickup and was struck when the pickup turned left toward a private drive.

No other injuries have been reported in connection to this crash.

