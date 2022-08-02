

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Coleman man was ejected and killed during a crash in Brown County Friday evening.

Jesse Joe Guerrero, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on FM 585 3 miles northwest of Bangs just before 9:30 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report reveals Guerrero was traveling north down the road at an unsafe speed when he lost control while negotiating a curve, causing his pickup to veer off the road, overturn, and strike a tree.

Guerrero, who investigators say was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected upon impact and killed.

No further information has been released.