Colorado City woman killed in Nolan County crash

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A rollover wreck in Nolan County killed one person Sunday afternoon.

Connie J. Chambers, 62, of Colorado City, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on I-20 in Sweetwater just before 1:00 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report reveals Chambers was a passenger in a pickup truck towing a trailer that lost control when its driver attempted a lane change.

Both the pickup and trailer rolled while the driver was trying to regain control, landing on their top in the westbound lanes of I-20.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of this crash.

No further information was released.