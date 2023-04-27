The driver of a Corvette was extracted during a crash on I-20 in Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Traffic has been stalled on I-20 in Abilene after a crash that happened when a corvette spun out while cutting off an 18-wheeler.

The crash happened on the interstate near Highway 351 around 9:27 a.m. Thursday.

Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the driver of the corvette attempted to cut in front of an 18-wheeler where traffic was filing into a single lane, causing his car to spin out an hit an outside barrier.

Emergency crews had to extract the corvette driver from his vehicle, but neither he nor the driver of the 18-wheeler were injured during the crash.

Normal traffic flow should resume in the area soon.

No further information has been released.