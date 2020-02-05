Current Road Conditions: TxDOT issues traveling warning for parts of I-20, highway ‘not passable’

The Texas Department of Transportation has issued a travel warning for several areas along Interstate-20.

Wednesday morning, following a night of winter weather, TxDOT reported I-20 westbound is not passable in the following counties: Howard, Mitchell, Scurry, and Nolan.

Road crews are now going along the interstate with snow plows to make I-20 safe for travel.

Check this map for current road conditions across the Big Country:

TxDOT offers the following tips for driving in winter weather, though the best advice is to stay off the roads:

Use caution when driving over bridges and overpasses , as temperatures can be colder on elevated surfaces.

Reduce speed and drive with caution. A vehicle needs more distance to stop on a slick roadway. Do not apply the brakes suddenly and do not use cruise control,so that you can better maintain control if you encounter slippery roads.

Slow down when approaching emergency or maintenance vehicles, especially when their flashing lights are on. The law requires you to maintain a distance of at least 200 feet when approaching a snow plow, and never pass on the right. Visibility can also be reduced during winter weather conditions.

Be patient. Your trip time – including short commutes to work –could increase when adverse weather conditions exist. Also, keep to the main roads and avoid taking roads that may not have been plowed.

Winterize vehicles before traveling during adverse weather. Check fuel, tire conditions, oil and antifreeze levels. Make sure heater, brakes and windshield wipers are working properly.

Check area weather conditions on radio or television before starting a trip.

