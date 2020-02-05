Current Road Conditions: TxDOT issues traveling warning for parts of I-20, highway ‘not passable’

The Texas Department of Transportation has issued a travel warning for several areas along Interstate-20.
Wednesday morning, following a night of winter weather, TxDOT reported I-20 westbound is not passable in the following counties: Howard, Mitchell, Scurry, and Nolan.
Road crews are now going along the interstate with snow plows to make I-20 safe for travel.
Check this map for current road conditions across the Big Country:
TxDOT offers the following tips for driving in winter weather, though the best advice is to stay off the roads:
- Use caution when driving over bridges and overpasses, as temperatures can be colder on elevated surfaces.
- Reduce speed and drive with caution. A vehicle needs more distance to stop on a slick roadway. Do not apply the brakes suddenly and do not use cruise control,so that you can better maintain control if you encounter slippery roads.
- Slow down when approaching emergency or maintenance vehicles, especially when their flashing lights are on. The law requires you to maintain a distance of at least 200 feet when approaching a snow plow, and never pass on the right. Visibility can also be reduced during winter weather conditions.
- Be patient. Your trip time – including short commutes to work –could increase when adverse weather conditions exist. Also, keep to the main roads and avoid taking roads that may not have been plowed.
- Winterize vehicles before traveling during adverse weather. Check fuel, tire conditions, oil and antifreeze levels. Make sure heater, brakes and windshield wipers are working properly.
- Check area weather conditions on radio or television before starting a trip.
Latest Posts:
- Winter weather causing wrecks across Big Country, I-20 westbound shutdown in Abilene
- Elementary school ordered to pay $250 for screening Disney’s ‘Lion King’
- Coors Light will cover dog adoption fees across the country until Feb. 21
- GALLERY: Winter Weather across the Big Country
- Winter Weather Outlook: Snow, sleet, freezing rain will continue to fall Wednesday