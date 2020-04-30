Driver checking on flat tire hit, killed on I-20 in Callahan County

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver checking on a flat tire was hit and killed on I-20 in Callahan County Wednesday evening.

Joselyn Ortega, 27, of Haltom City, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in the westbound median of the interstate nearly 3 miles west of Baird just before 7:00 p.m., according to a crash report.

The report reveals Ortega was outside investigating a flat tire on her pickup when she was struck by a semi-truck traveling in the inside lane of I-20.

No one else, besides Ortega and the semi-truck driver, was involved in the crash.

This crash is still under investigation.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.

Latest Posts: