Driver dead after fiery Callahan County crash

A driver was killed during a fiery rollover wreck on I-20 in Callahan County.

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was killed during a fiery crash in Callahan County Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-20 near mile marker 313 around 2:30 p.m.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials confirm the driver of the lone vehicle involved was killed when the vehicle rolled over and caught fire. It’s unknown if any passengers were present.

No further information, including the suspected cause of the crash, has been released.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage for any additional details.