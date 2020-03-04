Driver dies after Brown County rollover wreck

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver has died after a rollover wreck in Brown County Monday morning.

Angela Brooke New, 34, of Early was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash on US 84 southeast of Early Monday morning around 7:30 a.m.

A crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety says New veered to miss a vehicle that had slowed to make a turn, causing her SUV to strike a guardrail, go down an embankment, then rollover.

The exact cause of this crash is still under investigation.

Latest Posts: