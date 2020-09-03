Driver ejected, killed during roll over wreck in Mitchell County

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was ejected and killed during a rollover wreck in Mitchell County.

Norman Eugene Corbell, 73, of Big Spring, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on I-20 west of Westbrook just before 3:00 a.m., according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The press release reveals Corbell was traveling in the rest area when he swerved into the ditch, causing his pickup truck to spin out of control then rollover, striking a light pole.

He was then ejected upon impact and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of this crash.

