BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was ejected and killed during a crash in Brown County early Wednesday morning.

Michael Reeves, of Brownwood, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Road 257 northwest of Early just after midnight, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The press release reveals Reeves was traveling south on the road when he lost control while entering into a curve, going into a ditch and striking two trees.

He was ejected upon impacted and killed. The press release states he was not wearing a seatbelt.

One passenger sustained serious injuries and was flown via helicopter to a hospital in Ft. Worth. Her current condition is unknown.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of this crash. No further information has been released.