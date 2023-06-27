NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was ejected and killed during a rollover wreck on the service road of I-20 in Nolan County.

William Luna, 22, of Perryton, Texas, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash on the service road just east of Sweetwater early Wednesday morning, according to a crash report for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report states Luna was traveling east down the service road around mile marker 240 when he veered out of his lane and into the ditch, causing his car to hit a concrete culvert then a stop sign, rolling over several times and ejecting him upon impact.

Luna was not wearing his seat belt, according to the crash report.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released.