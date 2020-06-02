Driver hospitalized after colliding with mail truck in south Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was hospitalized after colliding with a mail truck in south Abilene Tuesday.
The crash happened near S 27th Street and Marshall Street around noon.
Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the driver hit a mail truck, which was parked and unoccupied, when he looked away for a second.
He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. No one else was hurt.
BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.
Latest Posts:
- Confederate monuments targeted by protests come down
- Texas lawmaker urges Governor to call special session to address ‘police violence against the black community’
- APD on rumors about violent protests: No credible ‘chatter’ about violence in our city
- BREAKING: Waco Police say Frankie Gonzalez’s mother is charged in connection with his death
- Washington Archbishop calls Trump’s visit to National Shrine ‘reprehensible’