Driver hospitalized after colliding with mail truck in south Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was hospitalized after colliding with a mail truck in south Abilene Tuesday.

The crash happened near S 27th Street and Marshall Street around noon.

Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the driver hit a mail truck, which was parked and unoccupied, when he looked away for a second.

He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.

Latest Posts: