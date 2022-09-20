ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was hospitalized after a head-on collision in north Abilene.

The crash happened on the service road to I-20 near the Elmdale Road exit around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a pickup truck that was traveling west down the service road failed to yield to a car that was traveling east as they tried to merge onto I-20, resulting in a head-on collision.

Only the driver of the car was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup was not transported from the scene and no passengers were involved in this crash.

No further information has been released. The cause is still under investigation.