Driver hospitalized after semi-truck flips on I-20 in east Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was hospitalized after his semi-truck flipped onto I-20 in east Abilene Thursday morning.

The crash happened on the interstate near the Elmdale Road exit around 9:00 a.m.

Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the semi-truck swerved to miss a car that veered into its lane, almost went into a ditch but stayed on the highway, flipping onto its top.

First responders rescued the driver, who was rushed to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

No other injuries have been reported in connection to this crash.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.

Latest Posts: