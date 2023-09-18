ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A propane truck driver was injured during a rollover wreck on FM 1750 in Taylor County Monday morning.

The incident happened near the intersection of FM 1750 and Old Coleman Hwy around 11:00 a.m.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a propane truck rolled onto its side and the driver had to be hospitalized due to head trauma.

Investigator are now working to determine if a second vehicle was involved.

First responders had the road closed while they cleared the scene.

There is no danger to the public due to the propane involved in the crash.

No further information has been released.