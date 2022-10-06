ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was killed after slamming into a wall outside an Abilene restaurant Thursday morning.

Hunter Pendergraft, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in the parking lot of Rosa’s Tortilla Factory on the 1000 block of N Judge Ely Blvd around 5:30 a.m., according to a press release from the Abilene Police Department.

The press release states Pendergraft was traveling north on Judge Ely Blvd in a pickup when he crossed over two lanes of southbound traffic and crashed into a brick wall in the Rosa’s parking lot. No one else was involved.

Investigators are working to determine the exact cause of this crash, and an autopsy will be performed.

This fatal wreck marks the 21st deadly crash on Abilene roads so far this year. 26 people have been killed, making 2022 the deadliest year to-date. The previous record was set in 2011 with 21 fatalities in 20 separate wrecks.

BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article once additional information on this crash is released.