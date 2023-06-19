EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One driver was killed and another was seriously injured during a crash in Eastland County early Friday morning.

Antonio Andrade, 50, of Dublin, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on FM 2214 2 miles west of Desdemona around 12:20 a.m., according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report reveals Andrade was traveling west down the county road when he veered into oncoming traffic and struck a charter bus traveling east.

During the crash, the charter bus driver did sustain serious injuries. Her current condition is not known this time.

No further information has been released.