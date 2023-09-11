HASKELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was killed during a two-vehicle crash in Haskell County Sunday afternoon.

Norman Johnson, 70, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near the intersection of Highway 277 and FM 617 just before 1:00 p.m., according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The press release states Johnson was traveling east down FM 617 in his car when he failed to stop and yield to a Jeep that was traveling down Highway 277.

No other injuries were reported in connection to this crash, and no further information has been released.