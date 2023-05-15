FISHER COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was killed during a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler in Fisher County Sunday morning.

John Henry Williams, 35, of Oklahoma City, died following the crash on FM 57 north of Roby around 10:30 a.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report states Williams was traveling east down the highway when he lost control of his vehicle around a curve and crossed into the opposite lane, striking an 18-wheeler head-on.

No other injuries were reported in connection to this crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

