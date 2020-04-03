Driver killed during semi-truck rollover wreck in Runnels County

RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was killed during a semi-truck rollover wreck in Runnels County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the driver was traveling north on US 83 when he lost control 7 miles south of Ballinger, causing his truck to rollover.

He was the only person involved in the wreck.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of this fatal crash.

No further information has been released.

