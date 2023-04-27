COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was killed during a fatal crash in Coleman County Wednesday evening.

Juwan Morgan, 25, of San Antonio, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 84 just northwest of Coleman around 5:00 p.m., according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report states Morgan was failed to maintain his lane while traveling south down the highway, crossing onto the wrong side of the road then overcorrecting, causing his truck to overturn and catch fire.

No one else was involved in this fatal crash and the investigation is ongoing.

