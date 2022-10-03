TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was killed in a fiery crash after a car slammed into a truck that was stopped on US 84 in Taylor County Sunday night.

Juan Torres, 75, of Lawn, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the highway just north of Lawn around 9:00 p.m., according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

















The report states Torres was stopped in his pickup truck in the inside, southbound lane of the highway without his lights on, causing a driver who didn’t see him to slam into the back of pickup with her car.

Both vehicles caught fire upon impact, according to the report, which states the driver of the car was hospitalized with serious injuries but is in stable condition.

Investigators are working to determine the exact cause of this crash. No further information has been released.