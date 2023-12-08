ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was killed in a head-on collision just outside Abilene.

Richard Varin, 55, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash on FM 707 near the intersection of CR 314 southwest of Abilene just before 5:30 p.m., according to a press release from the Abilene Police Department.

This press release states Varin was traveling south down FM 707 when he was struck head-on by a vehicle that was traveling north and attempting to turn onto CR 314 without yielding.

The driver of the first vehicle was not injured, and a passenger in Varin’s vehicle sustained serious injuries. She is currently hospitalized and her condition is unknown.

No further information has been released.