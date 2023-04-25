SHACKELFORD COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was killed during a rollover wreck in Shackelford County last week.

Justin Palmer Rodriguez, 36, of Albany, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on State Highway 6 south of Albany just before 9:00 p.m. Thursday, according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash report states Rodriguez was traveling north on the highway when he veered into the southbound lane while driving around a curve. He then tried to correct the vehicle, causing it to leave the road and overturn.

Rodriguez was, according to the report, not wearing his seat belt during the fatal crash.

No further information has been released.