COLORADO CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was killed during a two-vehicle crash on I-20 in Mitchell County Tuesday evening.

Bobby Henderson, of Colorado City, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the westbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 211, according to Mitchell County Sheriff Patrick Toombs.

Sheriff Toombs told KTAB and KRBC Henderson ran into the rear end of a box truck that was stopped on the interstate for an unknown reason.

No additional injuries have been reported in connection to this crash.

The exact cause of this crash is under investigation and no further information was released.