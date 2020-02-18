Driver walks away after rollover wreck in north Abilene, narrowly missed by tree in windshield

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver walked away after a rollover wreck in north Abilene, narrowly missing getting hit by a tree that went through his windshield.

The wreck happened on N 3rd Street and Graham Street around 8:33 a.m.

Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the driver lost control, hit a utility pole, then rolled into a tree.

Witnesses say they heard the crash then ran outside to find the driver crawling out of his cab.

The driver told these witnesses he was okay and that he was going to a family member’s house nearby.

He then walked away and never returned.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.

