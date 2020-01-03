Driver walks away after vehicle flips in central Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was able to walk away with minor injuries after his vehicle flipped in central Abilene Friday morning.

The accident happened near the intersection of S. 1st Street and Santos Street just before 10:00 a.m.

Police at the scene said the driver lost control, causing his vehicle to flip.

By the time KTAB and KRBC arrived at the wreck, the driver was up and walking around with only minor injuries. He was not hospitalized.

No one else was involved.

The cause of this crash has not been disclosed.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage for the latest information.

Latest Posts: