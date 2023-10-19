ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are increasing traffic enforcement in Abilene through the end of the year.

Officers will be focusing on violations such as speeding, distracted driving, seatbelt and child restraint violations, and Driving While Intoxicated in key areas around town, including the Winters Freeway and the South First corridor.

A press release states this initiative, which, “will go towards helping change driving habits and making the roads safer for all drivers”, will last through the end of 2023.

Drivers are reminded to always practice good habits and slow down on the road.