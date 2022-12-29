BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Early man was killed during a crash in Brown County Wednesday evening.

William Calhoun, 70, of Early, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Hwy 183 7 miles north of May, Texas just before 7:00 p.m. Monday, according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report reveals Calhoun was traveling south down the highway when he was rear ended by a vehicle that was behind him.

During the collision, Calhoun lost control of his vehicle and was ejected when it rolled over. The report states he was not wearing a seatbelt.

No other serious injuries have been reported in connection to this crash.

