Elderly man killed in Jones County crash

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An elderly Jones County man was killed in a crash Monday night.

Stanley Leon Kirby, 88, of Anson, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the single-vehicle crash on US 277 around 7:25 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report reveals Kirby was traveling south down the highway when his vehicle veered of the road, went into a field, the rolled over multiple times.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of this crash.