Elderly man killed in Jones County crash

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WRECK OTS_1439912053243.JPEG

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An elderly Jones County man was killed in a crash Monday night.

Stanley Leon Kirby, 88, of Anson, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the single-vehicle crash on US 277 around 7:25 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report reveals Kirby was traveling south down the highway when his vehicle veered of the road, went into a field, the rolled over multiple times.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of this crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News

Trending stories