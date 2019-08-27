Elderly man seriously injured in south Taylor County wreck

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An elderly man was injured during a wreck in south Taylor County Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck happened near the intersection of FM 89 and Iberis Road around 3:30 p.m.

Officials at the scene told KTAB and KRBC an SUV was turning at the intersection when it was rear-ended by a truck.

The driver of the truck, who has been identified only as an elderly man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No one else involved was injured.

