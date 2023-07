A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in south Abilene Tuesday afternoon.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An electric scooter rider was hit by a vehicle in south Abilene Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened on S Clack Street near Nonesuch Road just after 3:00 p.m.

Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC an electric scooter rider was hit by oncoming traffic while he was traveling down S Clack Street.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time.