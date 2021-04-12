Family says Abilene man hit and killed while riding bike Sunday night

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fatal bicycle accident happened in north Abilene Sunday night.

Family members of Juan Martinez, 60, say he was riding his motorized bicycle near the intersection of Pine Street and Jamaica Street when he was hit by a car around 9:00 p.m.

Police confirm Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash after he was struck by a car from behind.

KTAB and KRBC crew members saw a car with heavy frontal damage being towed.

No additional information was provided.

It’s unknown if the driver of the car will be facing charges, but police did say alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in this crash.

