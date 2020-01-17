FedEx truck overturns at bottom of Ranger Hill

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A FedEx truck overturned at the bottom of Ranger Hill Friday morning.

The Ranger Volunteer Fire Department posted pictures of the accident to social media, showing the truck had rolled over, spilling packages along the side of the road.

No word on what caused the crash, which happened near mile marker 351 around 1:15 a.m.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.

