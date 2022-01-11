Four people injured during head-on collision in south Abilene

Four people were injured during a crash on Loop 322 in Abilene Tuesday afternoon.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four people were hospitalized after a head-on collision in south Abilene Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Hwy 36 and Loop 322 around 3:00 p.m.

Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a pickup truck crossed the median in the southbound lanes of Loop 322 and struck a small SUV, injuring four people involved.

All four people were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries but were awake and alert following the crash.

Loop 322 will remain closed in the area of the crash while the investigation continues, but the access road will be open to traffic.