Four unsecured children, driver injured in north Abilene wreck

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four unsecured children and the driver of a truck were injured during a wreck in north Abilene Wednesday afternoon.

The wreck happened near the intersection of N. 18th Street and Mockingbird Lane around 4:00 p.m.

Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the driver of the black pickup truck had a medical episode which caused them to crash into an initial vehicle before slamming into a USPS truck.

The mail carrier was inside but was not injured upon impact.

All four children, who police say were not secured in a car seat or otherwise, were transported to the hospital along with the truck driver.

Their current conditions are not known at this time.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.

Latest Posts: