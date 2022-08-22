Clyde couple Jason and Sheree Gray were killed in a motorcycle crash on I-20 in Abilene. They leave behind two high school aged children.

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fundraising efforts are underway for the children of a Clyde couple killed in a motorcycle crash on I-20 in Abilene.

The “Shirley Gray Benefit Account for the Children of Jason and Sheree Gray” has been set up with First Financial Bank to benefit the Grays’ son and daughter, who both attend Clyde High School.

Anyone who wishes to donate can doso at any branch in person or online.

Jason and Sheree Gray were ejected and killed following a motorcycle crash on I-20 near Elmdale Road Friday night.

Police say Jason was pronounced dead at the scene, and Sheree later died at the hospital.

Read more about the crash here.