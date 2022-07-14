At least 2 semi-trucks have been involved in a rollover wreck in south Taylor County.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At least two semi-trucks have been involved in a rollover wreck in south Taylor County.

The wreck happened on Hwy 36 near Potosi Road just before noon.

One of the semi-trucks has rolled over onto its side.











It’s unknown how many other vehicles may have been involved in this crash or how many people were injured, though it has been confirmed that at least one victim was hospitalized.

Hwy 36 is currently closed to traffic in both directions as first responders work to clear the scene.

No further information has been released.

