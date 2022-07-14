TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A train collided with a truck in Taylor County after a driver says he didn’t see it because of a dirty windshield.

The collision happened on the tracks underneath I-20 near mile marker 261 off the Nolan County line just before 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

KTAB and KRBC arrived at the scene and found the driver standing next to his truck uninjured. He says he took a wrong turn and was trying to find a place to turn around when he was hit, not seeing the oncoming train because his windshield was dirty.











Scanner traffic indicated the train or the truck, possibly both, caught fire after the collision, and the train may have been hauling hazardous materials.

I-20 was closed to traffic near the scene of the crash while the fire was ongoing but has since been reopened.

No injuries were reported in connection to this crash and no further information was released.