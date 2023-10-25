CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people were injured during a crash in Cross Plains Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on SH 206 just south of Cross Plains around 2:30 p.m.

Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC both drivers from the two vehicles involved in the crash were injured.

Their current conditions are not known, but one was rushed to the hospital prior to KTAB and KRBC arriving, and the other was still being loaded into an ambulance.

Traffic is being diverted off the highway near the scene of the crash, which is still under investigation.

No further information has been released.