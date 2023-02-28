ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At least one person is dead after a fiery crash on I-20 in Abilene Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the Interstate near Flying J in Tye around 8:00 a.m.

Witnesses say the driver of the car hit a guardrail of the bridge, then was ejected upon impact while the vehicle engulfed in flames.

Scanner traffic indicated first responders performed CPR on the driver and when KTAB and KRBC arrived on scene, she was deceased. It’s unknown if anyone else was involved.

Traffic is being diverted off I-20 as the investigation continues.

No further information has been released.