At least two people were hospitalized after a crash in Callahan County Thursday.

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Callahan County Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on Highway 36 near CR 238 in Eula around 2:00 p.m.

First responders told KTAB and KRBC one pickup was attempting to make a U-turn when it was t-boned by a 2nd pickup that was traveling down the highway.

Three people total, including one who had to be extracted from one of the trucks involved, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Teams from the Potosi Fire Department, Taylor County EMS. Citizens EMS, the Eula Fire Department, the Callahan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety all provided assistance in the aftermath of this crash.

No further information is available at this time. Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for any additional details.