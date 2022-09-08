A bicyclist was struck by a pickup truck in south Abilene Thursday morning.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bicyclist was hit by a pickup truck in south Abilene Thursday morning.

The accident happened near the intersection of S 7th Street and Barrow Street just before 8:00 a.m.

Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a female on a bicycle was crossing Barrow Street heading west on a bicycle when she was hit by the truck.

She was hospitalized with serious injures, and the driver of the pickup, who police say is a minor, is uninjured.









No further information has been released.

