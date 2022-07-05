ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was killed in a crash south of Abilene Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 277 about 25 miles south of town sometime before 8:30 a.m.

A dark-colored vehicle traveling south toward San Angelo collided with a white SUV that was traveling north toward Abilene, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS says the dark-colored vehicle rolled onto its roof, sustaining heavy damage. That driver, who witnesses say was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

First responders had to extricate the driver of the white SUV, and she was transported to the hospital. Witnesses say she was conscious and responsive but her current condition is not known at this time.

Traffic was at a standstill following the crash but the scene should be cleared up soon.

Neighbors told KTAB and KRBC they are used to experiencing horrible crashes in this area of Hwy 277 and that DPS has even encouraged them to not install brick fences to help mitigate the number of fatalities and critical injuries.

No additional information on this fatal crash, including the identity of the deceased, as been released.

