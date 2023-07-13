A crash happened on Dead Man’s Curve on Hwy 277 in Taylor County.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was transported to the hospital following a crash at “dead man’s curve” on Highway 277 in Taylor County.

The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. Thursday.

Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the driver failed to negotiate a turn, causing his vehicle to strike a guardrail.

This driver was transported to Hendrick Medical Center North with unknown injuries.

Hwy 277 was closed to traffic in the area as first responders worked to investigate and clear the scene.

No further information has been released.