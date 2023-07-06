ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was killed during a crash in north Abilene Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened near the intersection of Old Anson Road and Lowden Street around 1:30 p.m.

KTAB and KRBC arrived on scene, where the motorcyclist was seen lying deceased near his bike.

Police say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and did not have any identification on him at the time of the crash, which may have involved another vehicle, but at this time – investigators are unsure.

