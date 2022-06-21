ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Part of Antilley Road is closed due to a multiple vehicle wreck Tuesday afternoon.

Police confirm 3 vehicles were involved in the crash on Antilley Road near Fairway Oaks Blvd and the Abilene Country Club around 1:30 p.m.

At least three people were transported and two were in critical condition, according to police scanner traffic.

An eye witness shared a picture with KTAB and KRBC that showed multiple people lying on the ground. BigCountryHomepage.com will not be using that picture due to the graphic nature.

The witness also said Antilley Road is closed to traffic in both directions near the scene of the crash.

