ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A portion of Ambler Avenue is currently closed due to a large gas leak in north Abilene.

The road is closed near Church Street and Campus Court after a construction crew dropped a steel plate on a gas line, causing the leak.

Law enforcement is currently at the scene directing traffic while the construction crew works to make repairs to the line.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while work is underway.

It’s unknown when those repairs will complete.

No further information has been released.