Powerlines were pulled down by an oil truck in south Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A wreck caused a power outage and traffic diversion in southeast Abilene Thursday morning.

The wreck happened on the 3900 block of Wake Forest Lane around 9:30 a.m.

Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC an oil truck grabbed a low-hanging line, taking down two power poles in the area.

No injuries have been reported in connection to this crash, and traffic was diverted off the road while crews worked to clean the area.

AEP Texas shows around 30 customers in the area lost power due to the wreck. It’s unknown when it will be fully restored.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for the latest information.