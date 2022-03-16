ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The head coach killed in a tragic head-on collision while taking his golf teams home from a tournament in Midland previously coached in Brownwood. Many of his student also did not survive.

Tyler James was driving a 17-passenger van home to the University of the Southwest in Hobbs, New Mexico when he was involved in a head-on collision with a pickup truck in Andrews County around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators have not released the number of fatalities but university officials did say two students were air-lifted to the hospital with serious injuries, and they are the only suspected to survive. Both the men’s and women’s golf teams were involved.

An unknown number of people in the pickup truck were also killed.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is still working to determine the cause of this crash.

Before landing the head coach job at University of the Southwest, James spent time in Brownwood, ending his colligate golf career at Howard Payne University, then serving as a director of the men’s golf team at Brownwood High School and as an assistant coach for men’s and women’s golf teams at Howard Payne.

